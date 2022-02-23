A tow truck pulls a tree trimming truck back to vertical after the trimmer tipped over on Feb. 23, 2022. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A tow truck pulls a tree trimming truck back to vertical after the trimmer tipped over on Feb. 23, 2022. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Toppled tree trimming truck sends Vancouver Island worker to hospital

Witnesses say man injured in Shawnigan Lake after stabilizer sinks into soft ground

A tree trimmer was taken to hospital with multiple injuries on Wednesday afternoon after his bucket truck tipped over at a job site on Shawnigan Lake Road.

According to witnesses, the man had parked his truck along a roadside and was just about to start work when one of the stabilizers sunk into the soft ground on the shoulder, tipping the truck on its side and sending him crashing into the yard below.

The witnesses said he was taken to ambulance with a broken jaw, a concussion and back injuries. The truck damaged a fence and a shed.

A tow truck crew, working with members of the Shawnigan Lake Volunteer Fire Department, was able to get the truck upright again and remove it from the scene.

Local News

Previous story
Parts of Northern Vancouver Island missed by last Ice Age — researchers
Next story
B.C. doctor who promotes COVID misinformation under investigation from college

Just Posted

Ladysmith local Ryan McMahon is bringing his musical stylings to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (Courtesty of Ryan McMahon)
Vancouver Island musician rekindles the flame with show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

A piece of artwork made by Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist explores the unseen

Sally Anderson (centre) received the Citizen of the Year Award from Joe Lamoureux, president of Arrowsmith Rotary, during the last Community Excellence Awards in 2019. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley’s Community Excellence awards make up for lost time