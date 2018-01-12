Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

A Toronto man accused of keeping a homeless couple captive and forcing them to give up their baby so he could raise it as his own is expected to learn his fate today.

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement, failing to provide the necessaries of life and theft in a series of events that began more than 20 years ago.

His wife, Maria Willett, has also pleaded not guilty to similar charges but will be tried separately.

At a hearing today, an Ontario judge is expected to rule on the case, which revolves around the relationship between the Willetts and Tim Goldrick and Barbara Bennett, a couple they took under their wing in the 1980s.

The Crown alleges the Willetts became abusive towards the pair, keeping them captive, taking their disability cheques and their first-born son, who grew up thinking the Willetts were his biological parents.

Court heard Bennett eventually left the home, but Goldrick remained until 2012, when his now-grown son and two others took him from the family home.

Defence lawyer Sam Goldstein, meanwhile, alleges the Willetts’ children, including Goldrick and Bennett’s biological child, are in collusion and have influenced the couple.

He has said Bennett agreed to let the Willetts take her baby and later changed her story because it was easier than admitting she had given up her child.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young
Next story
Trump denies he used vulgarity to describe Haiti, African countries

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs make moves at trade deadline

Alberni team deals Welsh, signs Patton as injured players return to lineup

Vehicles targeted in overnight thefts

At least 15 vehicles across Port Alberni were affected

Kwispaa LNG an opportunity for Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Co-management with Steelhead LNG is history-making

Roots rocker returns to Port Alberni

Singer/songwriter WiL promotes upcoming album

TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada to induct three people to Wall of Fame

Ceremony will take place Jan. 12 before Totem 63 feature hoops game

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports the vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won the 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie, B.C.

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young

“The likelihood is increasing that we’ll be finding bodies, not survivors. You have to start accepting the reality of that.”

Africa startled by Trump’s sudden and vulgar attention

Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway

Most Read