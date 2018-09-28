Tour de Rock arrives in Port Alberni

Tickets still available for Huu-ay-aht sponsored dinner on Friday, Sept. 28

A Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock rider explains the significance of the beads on his necklace to students from EJ Dunn Elementary, Friday, Sept. 28 during the team’s stop in Port Alberni. Each coloured bead marks an achievement, such as riding 100 kilometres, speaking in public, riding in the rain and a dark pink one for riding the Strathcona Parkway up to Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Children undergoing cancer treatments receive similar necklaces for each needle, chemotherapy and other treatment they go through to mark their journey. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team rolled into town on Friday morning, Sept. 28.

The cyclists visited several schools and the Beaver Creek Co-op before tackling the Johnston Road hill back to Boston Pizza, where they stopped for lunch with supporters and family members.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations are hosting a roast beef and seafood dinner at the Alberni Athletic Hall tonight at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m). Spaghetti will also be available for kids.

Tickets will be available by donation at the door.

The Athletic Hall is located at 3727 Roger St. between the AV Multiplex and North Island College.

