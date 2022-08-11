Her Majesties Canadian Ship OTTAWA deploys on OPERATION (OP) PROJECTION and OP NEON to the Asia Pacific Seas. (Photo courtesy Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov) Photo: Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov, MARPAC Imaging Services

Tours of naval vessel HMCS Ottawa offered in Port Alberni

The ship will be docked in Port Alberni on Saturday, Aug. 13

A Royal Canadian Navy ship will be docked in Port Alberni this weekend and is offering free tours to members of the public.

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ottawa (HMCS Ottawa) will be offering ship tours to the public on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The free, guided tours will be available on the Halifax-class vessel at Berth 3 of the Port Alberni Terminals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No pre-registration is required. Visitors will have the opportunity to chat with the ship’s crew about their roles onboard and a team from Canadian Armed Forces recruiting will be on-site to provide information about how to enroll in the Royal Canadian Navy.

The public is welcome to capture and share photos of HMCS Ottawa as the tour will be public-friendly and no operationally secure materials will be visible. Visitors receiving a tour are asked to follow COVID-19 precautions, including the wearing of a mask while on the ship.

The ship will arrive in Port Alberni at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday. The ship’s crew will participate in community engagement throughout the weekend before departing at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Her Majesties Canadian Ship OTTAWA deploys on OPERATION (OP) PROJECTION and OP NEON to the Asia Pacific Seas. (Photo courtesy Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov) Photo: Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov, MARPAC Imaging Services
