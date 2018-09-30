The traffic light controller at 10th Ave and Redford Street will be undergoing work on Monday, Oct. 1. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Traffic light upgrade scheduled for 10th Ave and Redford Street

Port Alberni commuters may face delays

Port Alberni commuters should prepare for some delays on Monday, Oct. 1.

Starting at 9 a.m., a city contractor will be upgrading the traffic light controller at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Redford Street. Traffic control personnel will manage the movement of traffic through the intersection, and commuters should expect delays when in the area. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to pay close attention to signage and follow directions from traffic control personnel when moving through the area.

The traffic light upgrade was included in this year’s capital projects budget at a cost of $25,000.

Work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

