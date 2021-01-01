Lance Boer is the project lead and essential skills instructor for a new web design program that will operate out of Literacy Alberni in Port Alberni IN 2020-21. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Lance Boer is the project lead and essential skills instructor for a new web design program that will operate out of Literacy Alberni in Port Alberni IN 2020-21. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Training for careers in web design offered in Port Alberni

Literacy Alberni earns $340K grant to teach new programs

Literacy Alberni Society has received a $340,000 grant to teach new online training programs.

Up to 30 eligible British Columbians will get skills training to prepare them for jobs as web designers and developers in this new Community and Employer Partnership (CEP) project from the B.C. government.

“Demand for web developers is expected to outgrow other occupations in the coming years,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This unique certification and skills training project for eligible participants will prepare them for jobs in B.C.’s growing tech industry.”

Literacy Alberni will use its $340,000 grant to provide participants with online training, including project management, design principles and WordPress, over two intakes.

“Our program is an incredible opportunity for our community,” said Lance Boer, project lead and essential skills instructor for Literacy Alberni.

“As the current pandemic has caused businesses to more heavily focus on their online operations, the need for web developers in our region and throughout B.C. has grown,” Boer said. “Because our program is entirely virtual, participants will be able to learn this new set of career skills during the pandemic from the safety of their homes.”

Participants will receive six weeks of local work experience and two weeks employment support to help in their job search.

Graduates will receive front end web developer certification, which signifies an individual has mastered program skills and is prepared to work in the field. Other certification courses include privacy and information sharing, awareness and prevention of harassment and HubSpot platform consulting.

Full-time, online learning for the first intake started Dec. 21, 2020, and project activities run through to Sept. 17, 2021. Anyone interested in finding out about the second intake, which runs Feb. 8 to Nov. 5, 2021, or other CEP projects, can contact their local WorkBC centre.

Project funding is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP. CEP’s aim is to increase employment and work experience opportunities for unemployed British Columbians through leveraging local community partnerships, shared information, technology and innovative practices.

“Literacy Alberni has been working in the Alberni Valley and West Coast since 2004 to promote and support literacy, education, language and settlement activities, and our local communities have benefited a great deal,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.

“This new project will give participants skills, confidence and the qualifications to build exciting new careers.

“I wish them all the best in their studies.”

Internet and TelecomPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A Year in Review with Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions
Next story
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Just Posted

Literacy Alberni instructors Lance Boer, Rebecca Dixon and Nicole Haggard meet online prior to the start of a new web designers’ program on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Training for careers in web design offered in Port Alberni

Literacy Alberni earns $340K grant to teach new programs

Mayor Sharie Minions gives a virtual update on the city’s COVID-19 response in March 2020. (SCREENSHOT)
A Year in Review with Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions

2020 was a year of challenges for the City of Port Alberni

You have two options when it comes to officially opening a new facility – cut a ribbon or cut a cake. A cake cutting was chosen to officially open North Island College’s Campbell River campus expansion so (from left), college president John Bowman, North Island MLA Claire Trevena and NIC Board of Governors chair Jane Murphy had the honour of cutting the cake. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
North Island College reflects on 2020

Submitted From the highs of opening the expanded Campbell River campus to… Continue reading

Isaac Jack, one of ADSS Armada’s guards, keeps Carihi High’s Marcus Shankar away from the ball deep in Armada territory in the third quarter of their Friday night Totem 65 basketball game. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Cancellation of Totem 66 leaves void in community

Totem is the first major sporting event of Port Alberni’s year…

Weeping Woman by Robert Aller. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni gallery will re-open in February

Next exhibit will feature the permanent art collection donated by Robert Aller

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Most Read