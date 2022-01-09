UPDATE: One man killed in Trans-Canada Highway multi-vehicle collision in Shuswap

Highway 1 remains closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous; detours available

A multi-vehicle collision involving trucks and cars killed one person and closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous Saturday, Jan. 8. The road remains closed in both directions Sunday. (@desiprotruckerpb09 photo)

UPDATE: SUNDAY, JAN. 9, 2:31 P.M.:

The multi-vehicle collision between Salmon Arm and Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway claimed one life.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision involving several commercial tractor-trailer units, a cube van, and motor vehicles near Bernie Road.

Early investigation determined that a chain reaction collision started when an eastbound flat deck tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed and completely blocked all three lanes of the highway – one eastbound and two westbound.

Six individuals were transported to an area hospital by the BC Ambulance Service. One man was located deceased, pinned between the unit he was driving and the trailer of a unit that came to rest in front of his. The RCMP is working with BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased, and notification of next of kin.

Scene examination was completed by Sicamous RCMP, BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke, and Revelstoke Forensic Identification Services.

Trans-Canada Highway 1 is anticipated to be closed throughout the day today, Sunday, Jan. 9,while crews work to clear the roadway of the vehicles and debris. The public is advised to monitor the Drive BC website for the status of the highway.

Anyone with information about the collision or with dash camera footage should contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm remains closed in both directions Sunday, Jan. 9, following a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night.

DriveBC says the incident happened at Bernie Road and is said to have involved seven-to-eight trucks and cars.

A detour is in effect via Highways 97A and 97B. No estimated time of opening. Next update is scheduled f0r 2 p.m.

Twitter user desiprotruckerpb09 shot the following video at the scene Saturday night:

Highway 1 bc Multiple vehicles collision 12 km before sicamous 7/8 trucks and cars involved between salmon arm and sicamous. Highway closed in both directions @DriveBC_K detour available @CastanetNews @DriveBC @ECCCWeatherBC @AimRoads pic.twitter.com/9UVR7PGUXC — desiprotruckerpb09 (@Baljitpadda3) January 9, 2022

DriveBC also says Highway 1 will be closed today in both directions west of Revelstoke at Three Valley Gap between the Griffin Lake avalanche gate and the Clanwilliam Bridge for avalanche control work from 12 to 1 p.m. PST.

