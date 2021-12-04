Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The precautionary shut down of the Trans Mountain pipeline continues, but British Columbia’s gasoline supply is secure for now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The precautionary shut down of the Trans Mountain pipeline continues, but British Columbia’s gasoline supply is secure for now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline set to restart after weeks shutdown

The pipeline was shut down by the Nov. 14 atmospheric river

Trans Mountain Pipeline is expected to restart Sunday (Dec. 5) after being shut down for nearly three weeks by flooding and mudslides in B.C.

In a statement released at noon on Saturday, Trans Mountain said the pipeline has remained safe throughout the shutdown period and there is no indication of any spills or serious damage to the pipeline.

“Trans Mountain completed detailed investigations of the pipe’s integrity and geotechnical assessments of the surrounding landscape to confirm readiness to restart the line.”

“Restarting the pipeline has required a significant, sustained effort to re-instate access lost due to damaged roads, changes in river flows, and adverse weather. Crews worked around the clock to clear highways, build bridges and manage watercourses to allow for access and repairs to the pipeline.”

Trans Mountain will continue additional emergency work to support the pipeline over the coming weeks.

Restarting the pipeline may help ease gas rations that are in place for the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Restrictions limiting drivers to only 30 litres of gas at the pump were put in place to prevent hoarding and ensure there was enough fuel for anyone who needs it.

When operating at full capacity, Trans Mountain transports approximately 300,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

READ MORE: B.C. ‘confident’ there is enough gas supply, motorists are following fuel rules: Farnworth

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC FloodTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
Facial-biometrics mismatch alerts U.S. officials to ‘impostor’ at South Surrey border
Next story
Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

Just Posted

Four women are seen standing on either side of stacks of plywood, moving the top piece into the dryers at Alberni Plywoods Ltd., circa 1948. A metal bar in the centre of the machine reads “NO. 2”. At the far right, a sign can be seen that reads “In Case of Fire Break Glass Here. The female workers at AlPly became known as the ‘Plywood Girls’ during the Second World War. The plant was rushed into production in 1942 on the site now known as Canal Beach in order to help Canada’s war effort. This photo is one of 24,000 that comprise the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital photo archives. The archives are accessible to the public at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13192 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The Plywood Girls of Port Alberni

Qualicum Beach goaltender Jackson Glassford, who plays for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, was in December 2019 ranked 22nd by NHL Central Scouting. (BLACK PRESS PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade goaltender Jackson Glassford

Port Alberni RCMP and other first responders attend the scene of an incident on Fourth Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bystanders who came to aid of man in medical distress receive RCMP praise

Farmers in training work the land at the Shelter Farm, which has received two grants in the past few years from the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (PHOTO COURTESY GUY LANGLOIS)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant process for 2022