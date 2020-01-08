Jessica Yaniv photo on Twitter account. (Twitter image)

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it has been retained to defend She Point Beauty Studio, which operates in Surrey and Vancouver, against a new human rights complaint filed by transgender activist Jessica Yaniv.

A press release posted on Tuesday by the Calgary-based JCCF, under the heading “Yaniv targets another East Indian beauty salon in new waxing complaint” states the “serial complainant” has male genitalia but self-identifies as female.

Last October, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed complaints Yaniv lodged against Blue Heaven Beauty Lounge and Sandeep Benipal, Suhki Hehar and Sukhi Beauty Dream Salon, Marcia DaSilva, Hina Moin, Pam Dulay, Judy Tran and Merle Norman, claiming discrimination based on gender identity and expression for refusing to provide waxing services.

“In five cases, Yaniv she requested waxing of her scrotum,” Tribunal Member Devyn Cousineau noted in her Oct. 22, 2019 reasons for decision. “In two, she requested waxing of her arms or legs.”

READ ALSO: Publication ban lifted on transgender complainant’s name in Surrey waxing dispute

READ ALSO: Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Cousineau found that scrotum waxing “was not a service customarily provided by the respondents. As such, they did not deny Ms. Yaniv a service and did not discriminate against her.”

She concluded Yaniv “engaged in a pattern of filing human rights complaints which target small businesses for personal financial gain and/or to punish certain ethnic groups which she perceives as hostile to the rights of LGBTQ+ people.”

Cousineau ordered Yaniv, 32, to pay the respondents at total of $6,000, which she said “strikes the right balance in expressing the Tribunal’s condemnation of Mr. Yaniv’s conduct while not exacting too harsh a punishment on her.”

The respondents, however, maintained $15,000 to be “an appropriate amount.”

In this latest complaint, according to the JCCF, a hearing date has not yet been set but it’s anticipated it will proceed this year.

“Women have a constitutional right not to be compelled to touch biological males in an intimate or highly personal manner if they are not comfortable doing so,” said Jay Cameron, a lawyer and JCCF’s litigation manager. “Like male genital waxing, our client does not offer male leg waxing services to the public, and we intend to vigorously defend against this targeted harassment on behalf of our client.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead
Next story
Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Photography exhibit opens a new year at Rollin Art Centre

Photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas run until Feb. 8

Quartet of comedians delivers a blizzard of laughs in Port Alberni

Snowed in Comedy Tour returns to the Capitol Theatre on Monday, Jan. 13

Port Alberni high school students recruiting younger blood donors

Students from ADSS educating peers about myths, facts of blood donation

Port Alberni walks for peace in 2020

The Peace Walk takes place in Port Alberni every New Year’s Day

TOTEM 65: ADSS girls’ team resets after historic year

Last year’s Friday night game was a thing of high school hoops legend

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

Most Read