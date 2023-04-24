Patricia Nzuza was last seen at Victoria International Airport on April 16. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Patricia Nzuza was last seen at Victoria International Airport on April 16. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Police search for missing woman who travelled to Victoria to meet online friend

Patricia Nzuza flew into YYJ April 15, has not been seen since following day

Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was visiting Victoria and has been missing for more than a week.

Patricia Nzuza, 55, arrived at the Victoria International Airport on the morning of Sunday, April 15, according to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

Police confirmed she was last seen departing the airport on a BC Transit bus at 9:36 a.m. the next day.

In a post on social media, friends and family of Nzuza say that she was in Victoria visting an online friend.

Nzuza is described as a Black woman with black hair. She is 5’6”, 150 lbs and was seen wearing a long, tan coloured coat, thick gold hoop earring, a dark brown tailored belted shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

She may also be travelling with two large hard-sided, light pink suitcases, a black backpack with a camouflage strap and a small dark blue backpack-style purse, according to police.

Nzuza’s family is concerned for her health and well-being as they said it is out of character for her to be out of contact for an extended period of time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on Nzuza’s whereabouts to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931, and quote file number 2023-1808. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: ‘In tears’: Beloved Sidney waterfront pub and restaurant closing after 32 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamissing personRCMPSidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Mountie taking RCMP to court over dismissal of workplace harassment complaint

Just Posted

CLEANING UP THE EARTH Volunteers with the Port Alberni Rotary Club helped to clean up the streets of Port Alberni to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. They filled up this Nicklin Waste Disposal dumpster with 580 kg of garbage. For more about community cleanups, see page A7. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni cleans up for Earth Day

At age 99, Mary Haggard is an outgoing and active senior in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Mary Haggard shares stories from a meaningful life

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday, April 23, 2023. The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs force Game 7 in semifinal with 7-1 win over Surrey Eagles

The Port Alberni Black Sheep and Nanaimo Hornets battle it out in the BC Rugby semi-finals on April 22, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep headed to provincial rugby championship with win against Nanaimo