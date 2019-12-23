BC Ferries is getting busy with holiday travellers heading off the Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Travellers looking to get off the Island faced with waits at many BC Ferries terminals

Swartz Bay, Duke Point sailings full heading to Tsawwassen

There is currently a one sailing wait for travellers on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen BC Ferries route.

The 12 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 11:40 and the 1 p.m. sailing is nearly full, at 91 per cent.

READ ALSO: Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

For those over at Duke Point heading to Tsawwassen, there’s also a one sailing wait for the 12:45 p.m. sailing and the next one at 3:15 p.m. is filling up fast, sitting at 85 per cent full.

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

Departure Bay to Horseshoe bay’s 12 p.m. sailing is also full with a one sailing wait, but the 1 p.m. sailing is only 17 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saudis sentence 5 people to death for Khashoggi’s killing

Just Posted

Meals on Wheels clients in Port Alberni eat with style

Sunshine Club Quilters donate colourful placemats

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Vancouver Island crash of Courtenay-bound plane

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Trio of Port Alberni RCMP members honoured for subduing a man who stabbed himself

Incident took place in December 2017

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island part of industry-wide struggle: CEO

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island is part of a wider decline in services across Canada

Port Alberni RCMP fill ‘stockings’ for less fortunate

Pair of socks filled with goodies, necessities, will go to people on the street

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Travellers looking to get off the Island faced with waits at many BC Ferries terminals

Swartz Bay, Duke Point sailings full heading to Tsawwassen

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Vehicle overturns in head-on highway on-ramp crash in Nanaimo

Three patients transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read