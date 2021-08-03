A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tree planter dies after bear attack in northern Alberta

Fish and wildlife officers working to identify bear responsible following incident near Swan Hills

RCMP in Alberta say a 26-year-old tree planter has died after being attacked by a bear.

Spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called on Saturday afternoon about the attack, which he says happened in a remote location northwest of Swan Hills.

Savinkoff says the woman was flown by a private helicopter to the airport in Swan Hills, where they were met by EMS, but she did not survive.

A statement by Alberta’s Justice and Solicitor General office says it is suspected the person was working in the area when an adult black bear attacked.

The statement says fish and wildlife officers have set up a trail camera and traps in the area, and that they took samples from the victim’s clothing for analysis to create a DNA profile of the bear.

It says officers have located three black bears near the site of the attack and are awaiting DNA results to confirm if one of them is responsible.

Savinkoff says the woman was from Peers, Alta., but the family does not want her name released.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

bearsWildlife

Previous story
Health critic, Kelowna MLA Renee Merrifield joins BC Liberal leadership race
Next story
Trudeau Liberals maintain lead over rivals ahead of possible election call: poll

Just Posted

A truck in the Pro class takes off from the starting line during the 2017 Thunder in the Valley event on Stamp Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley drag racing’s charity cruise set for Aug. 6

Kayla Castellarin from the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot branch holds up one of three roosters presently housed at the animal shelter. This Japanese bantam rooster came in a week ago after it and a second one were discovered abandoned in the bush by Great Central Lake. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Young bantam roosters dumped in bush west of central Vancouver Island city

A 1991 Superior fire truck bought by Dave Smith is parked at his residence in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted photo)
Qualicum Beach man offers to sell fire truck to assist Horne Lake residents

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows of water from Elsie Lake Dam to assist steelhead migration down the Ash River. The first pulse will take place starting Aug. 10, 2021. (BC HYDRO PHOTO)
Public urged to be cautious on Ash River during August flow increases