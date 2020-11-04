(Penticton Western News File Photo)

(Penticton Western News File Photo)

Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TIMES-CHRONICLE

A U.S. lawyer facing charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle guns into Canada at the Osoyoos Port of Entry is going to wait a little longer for his day in court.

Shawn Bertram Jensen, 60, a practising lawyer in Washington State, is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code for allegedly possessing a loaded, restricted Ruger .22 handgun and an unloaded Colt AR15 SP1 rifle at the Osoyoos border entry on Oct. 25, according to court documents.

He faces one charge of smuggling goods into Canada and one count of making false or deceptive statement relating to import of goods at the border under the Customs Act. Jensen also faces multiple counts of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm without a license or registration under the Criminal Code.

On Nov. 2, defence counsel Wayne Jenson asked for a delay of the scheduled four-day trial, originally set for Nov. 17.

Jensen is an American citizen who resides in Washington, and with the closure of the Canada/U.S. border extended last week, Jenson applied to delay the trial due to 14-day self-isolation requirements.

Back-up trial dates were booked for February 2021 when the trial was initially scheduled.

Crown counsel noted attending a trial would be considered “essential travel,” under current quarantine measures, but also said Jensen would be required to quarantine for 14 days. Crown did not oppose the application to delay the trial.

The application to move the trial dates was granted by Judge Andrew Tam in provincial court in Penticton Monday.

READ MORE: U.S. lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos border

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

US Travel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases
Next story
Canadian class-action suit against Facebook alleges misuse of personal information

Just Posted

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

Doctor Hugo Lambrechts, a much-loved Port Alberni veterinarian who owned Manzini Animal Hospital for 25 years has died. He was 80. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Late veterinarian leaves legacy of respect among Port Alberni clients

Dr. Hugo Lambrechts founded Manzini Animal Hospital

Amira Strain of WildSafe BC poses next to some of the pumpkins rescued during the 2020 pumpkin pick-up. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s pumpkin pick-up a success

More than 375 pumpkins collected in 2020

The McLean Mill National Historic Site is located in Beaver Creek in the Alberni Valley. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Qualicum Beach Family History Society talks McLean Mill

Volunteer DeWayne Parfitt to give virtual presentation Nov. 4

The renovated Port Pub as of Monday, Nov. 2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni city council keeps pressure on Port Pub

No update on Harbourview Apartments

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

(Penticton Western News File Photo)
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases

Dance school owner says she did everything she was told to do by Fraser Health after positive test

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Most Read