Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Trial run for ‘pop-up’ warming centre in Port Alberni

The Grassroots Homelessness Coalition Society is helping Port Alberni’s vulnerable people

A group of volunteers that have been helping Port Alberni’s vulnerable people have formalized their work with the new Grassroots Homelessness Coalition Society. Their first act—beyond filing for official society status—was to operate a “pop-up” warming shelter for three nights last weekend.

The Grassroots Homelessness Coalition, or GHC, is Lisa George, Alice Sam and Leslie Mitchell—the three principles who have been pushing for more services for the city’s hard-to-house residents that aren’t served by the Port Alberni Shelter Society’s facilities.

They received permission for a pilot weekend to set up their warming shelter from 6 p.m., to midnight on city property at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. The proviso was that the shelter must be taken down every night. George said they had an answer for every roadblock the city put in front of them. The city agreed a pilot “would enable the parties to learn and assess impacts,” city CAO Tim Pley said.

The pop-up warming centre is the second to begin operation in recent weeks. The Bread of Life has reopened as a warming centre from 12–4 p.m. to bridge the gap between the time Our Home on Eighth closes to clients in the morning and reopens again at dinnertime. The Bread of Life recently extended its days of operation to five days a week.

The Bread of Life warming centre offers people who don’t have a home to go to a place to get in out of the cold, have a warm drink and use a restroom.

The GHC’s warming shelter is temporary: it had to be set up and taken down between 6 p.m. and midnight. It offered COVID-19 compliant seating around two propane fires, warm drinks, individually packaged sandwiches and bowls of chili. Naloxone kits and hygiene packages were also available to anyone who needed them.

George said they are taking names of people coming to the shelter, both for contact tracing as well as to keep track of who is using their service. This was a suggestion from the Victoria Homelessness Coalition advocates, who are providing advice to the GHC.

Pley said safety, liability and potential negative impacts on neighbours were some of the city’s concerns when granting temporary use of their parking lot. “The city recognizes that GHC is volunteer-based and wanting to provide a needed service,” he said. “The city’s goal is to enable that service provision while avoiding potential associated negative impacts.”

George said the GHC will debrief with city officials to see how the shelter went and how much it was used. There were 32 people who stopped by the first night, and in a 45-minute span early on Saturday there were seven who came to warm up and have a meal—not all at the same time. Final numbers were not available before the AV News went to press.

George is hoping the nighttime warming centre will be allowed to continue as long as its services are needed. Pley said the city would need to see insurance coverage in place and a permit too, since it is city land.

“The city would like to receive feedback from neighbours and have a means of ensuring that neighbours continue to not be negatively impacted,” he said.

“The city would like to see GHC work in cooperation with other service providers so that their services and schedules complement the services and schedules of others.”

Alice Sam said the ultimate goal of the society is not to have to operate the warming centre at all, but to have housing for everyone that needs it.

“At this point, the work that Alice, Leslie and Lisa have been able to accomplish is incredible,” said Graham Hughes, who kickstarted the grassroots movement when he started a tent city in front of Our Home on Eighth shelter while running as a candidate for MLA in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding.

“At the end of the day, the thing that unifies all of the volunteers…we’ve started to be connected to all of these people. We created a place where people knew people cared about them.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictHousing and HomelessnessPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly Cowichan Valley woman scammed out of $5,000

Just Posted

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George <ins>(holding Hughes’ puppy Riot</ins>) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. <ins>The warming shelters were a three-night experiment from 6 p.m. to midnight and were set up and taken down each night. </ins> (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trial run for ‘pop-up’ warming centre in Port Alberni

The Grassroots Homelessness Coalition Society is helping Port Alberni’s vulnerable people

SAILING PAST The Chris-Moose takes a turn around Stirling Arm during a Sproat Lake sail past on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Boaters hold sailpast at Sproat Lake

Approximately a dozen boaters launched their pleasure craft at Sproat Lake

An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

The staff at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment came together on Thursday, Dec. 10 to assemble 150 “essentials” packs for distribution out in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Port Alberni RCMP detachment delivers holiday cheer

‘Essentials’ packs will be delivered to the homeless in the community

The junior leadership team at ADSS are coordinating their annual food drive as a school-only event this year due to COVID-19 protocols. The foyer was filling up with food donations early on in the campaign. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE ROBERTS, ADSS)
Students at ADSS get creative for annual food drive

Annual door-to-door food collection was cancelled due to COVID-19

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Yet another telephone scam is attempting to defraud seniors in the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)
Elderly Cowichan Valley woman scammed out of $5,000

Daughter sends warning to the community

People experiencing homelessness in Bowen Park last week. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Task force presents $65.5-million action plan to address homelessness in Nanaimo

Draft action plan calls for 635 new program and housing spaces over five years

Repair work is underway after the Stz’uminus reservoir lost 500,000 litres of water. (Cole Schisler photo)
Ladysmith-area First Nation struggling with major community water loss

Stz’uminus First Nation reservoir loses 500,000 litres due to damaged fire hydrant

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

An aerial shot of the landslide, captured by 49 North Helicopter pilot Bastian Fleury. Photo 49 North Helicopters/Facebook
100 metre wave causes massive washout in coastal B.C. inlet

Landslide causes wave in glacial lake, washes out river in Bute Inlet

Most Read