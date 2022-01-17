Trina Hunt’s family angry and frustrated as her murder remains unsolved

It’s been one year since the Port Moody woman disappeared. Her body was found in Hope weeks later

Tuesday (Jan. 18) marks a sad anniversary for friends and family of Trina Hunt.

It’s one year since the Port Moody woman was reported missing, setting off a massive search in Hope and the surrounding area. That’s where the 48-year-old was for the last two days (Jan. 16-17) before she disappeared and Hope is where her remains were found on Mar. 29, 2021.

Hunt’s cousin, Stephanie Ibbott, who has been the spokesperson for her family throughout the ordeal, said the pain hasn’t eased one bit in the last 12 months.

It’s become a daily struggle to avoid being overwhelmed by dark thoughts.

“You just develop this acceptance that these are the emotions you’re going to be living with, probably perpetually,” she said. “Even if the people responsible are found and charged and they go to jail, it’s not going to change anything. It’s not going to take away the anger. No matter what, we’ll never understand why.

“You just learn to live with anger.”

A reward of $50,000 was offered by Hunt’s family for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for her death, but Ibbott said that as far as they know, nothing’s come of it.

“If there has been any information, we’re not privy to it,” she said. “Since she was found there’s been nothing. No updates. No answers.”

RELATED: Trina Hunt’s family appeals to killer to step forward after remains found in Hope

RELATED: Family of homicide victim Trina Hunt offering $50,000 reward

Hunt’s family has done a remarkable job of keeping her story from fading out. They do their best to make sure it’s in the media from time to time, and Facebook pages dedicated to her remain highly active.

“People are always sharing messages of hope and support with us,” Ibbott said. “I never expected people to still be this interested, but they very much are.”

Hunt’s family has pledged to carry on until Hunt’s killer(s) are brought to justice and they continue to ask anyone who was in Hope on Jan. 16 or 17, 2021 to look at photos and video footage.

Ibbott said she hasn’t been to Hope since Hunt was discovered. The mere thought of driving anywhere near there causes her massive anxiety.

“Even hearing the word hope, nothing to do with the city, totally triggers me,” she said. “Right now we’re just following police direction while trying to advocate for justice and keep her name out there in the public eye. We know the cowards that did this to Trina are not going to come forward, so we’re relying on witnesses, people who may have heard something in passing. If they’re questioning anything they’ve heard, maybe just call IHIT and run it by them. You never know what will be the final piece of information that IHIT needs to proceed with charges.”

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 and tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.