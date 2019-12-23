Trio of Port Alberni RCMP members honoured for subduing a man who stabbed himself

Three Port Alberni RCMP officers have received an award for safely subduing a man after he stabbed himself in December 2017.

Port Alberni constables Brian Kenny, Darren Pinto and Darryl Yacboski were recognized at the 38th annual Police Honours Night at Government House in Victoria in November. They were just three of 114 law enforcement officers across the province who received awards from Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Kenny, Pinto and Yacboski received an award of Meritorious Service for their response to an incident in December 2017. During the incident, Pinto and Yacboski responded to a report of a male stabbing himself at an apartment building on Third Avenue and encountered a man with a severe injury to his forearm, speaking unintelligibly. The man struggled with the officers and evaded their attempts to control him, according to an RCMP report.

The man, who police declined to identify, ran outside, struggled with Kenny, and then fled along Third Avenue, running among vehicles. Kenny apprehended the man on Third Avenue, assisted by Yacboski, and with additional officers the man was secured.

The man was transported to West Coast General Hospital and treated for his injuries, including an arterial bleed. All three officers were exposed to the man’s blood during the incident.

The Award of Meritorious Service was presented to the three officers for their diligence in apprehending the man and ensuring his safety and treatment, despite the hazards.

Inspector Brian Hunter, Officer in Charge of Port Alberni Detachment, said he is “proud of the work of the members and their dedication to ensuring the safety and care of a person in distress and keeping the community safe.”