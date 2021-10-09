A bus from Diversified Transportation Ltd. in Port Alberni makes a regular run on Johnston Road, Oct. 8, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/. Alberni Valley News)

A bus from Diversified Transportation Ltd. in Port Alberni makes a regular run on Johnston Road, Oct. 8, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/. Alberni Valley News)

Trio of Port Alberni transit bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

‘low risk of transmission’ among staff, customers, says BC Transit

Three bus drivers in Port Alberni have contracted COVID-19, says a spokesperson for BC Transit. At least one of those drivers was hospitalized, the AV News has learned.

“We are aware that there are three bus drivers that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Port Alberni Transit system,” said Tessa Humphries, manager of communications with BC Transit. “As soon as we were notified of the positive test results, our operating partner implemented their response plan.”

Diversified Transportation Ltd. operates Port Alberni’s transit system. Their response plan includes supporting the drivers and cleaning buses with disinfecting spray.

“To be clear, none of them are still working,” Humphries said. “We have been informed that there is very low risk of transmission to other staff in the workplace or customers on our buses.”

BC Transit’s COVID-19 response has been developed based on advice from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and WorkSafeBC, she added.

Masks are mandatory for passengers aboard BC Transit buses, in accordance with a public health order. Drivers sitting behind a full driver door or vinyl barrier may wear a mask if they choose. Drivers not protected by a full door or vinyl panel are required to wear a mask, according to BC Transit’s COVID-19 response.

On Oct. 8 BC Transit issued a new mandatory proof of vaccination policy that will require all employees, including those with operating companies and contractors, to be fully vaccinated and able to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 29, 2021.


