Train collides with truck in Kamloops. (Contributed)

Truck bursts into flames after colliding with train in Kamloops

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash

A CP Rail train has collided with a vehicle west of Kamloops near Lafarge Road.

The incident can be seen from Highway 1.

The vehicle burst into flames and it is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident that took place Thursday morning (Dec. 29).

The train was reportedly fully loaded at the time of the crash.

According to a witness the white truck appeared to be driving on the tracks prior to being hit.

Further down the line in Chase, another train has come to a complete standstill said one Twitter user.

More to come.

