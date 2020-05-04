A truck caught fire on River Road on Sunday, May 4 across from Clutesi Haven Marina. (MYRNA CLARK PHOTO)

Truck fire at entrance to Port Alberni marina causes excitement

The Port Alberni Fire Department doused a pickup truck fire on River Road last weekend.

Port Alberni fire chief Mike Owens said a report of a vehicle fire came in after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. The blaze started at the River Road and Beaver Creek Road intersection near Clutesi Haven Marina.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a pickup truck with the engine compartment fully engulfed, and part of the cabin involved as well,” said Owens.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using foam and hose water.

According to a witness, the truck was turning left onto River Road from Beaver Creek Road. A tidy tank in the back of the truck slid loose and fell out before the truck burst into flames.


fire

