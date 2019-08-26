Truck seized after fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Black Ford F-250 currently under examination by investigators

Oceanside RCMP have seized a vehicle they believe to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning in Parksville.

Police said the incident took place between 2:30 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue. A 32-year-old man was left dead after the collision and no suspects have been named.

The vehicle under investigation is a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

READ MORE: Man dead after reported early-morning hit-and-run incident in Parksville

A forensic examination is underway to determine if it is the vehicle that struck the 32-year-old man. The family of the victim has asked that his name not be immediately released.

RCMP say they believe there are people with knowledge or surveillance footage of the incident who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 888-222-8477.

