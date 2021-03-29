Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

A pickup-sized boulder slammed onto Highway 1 pavement near Hell’s Gate, tangling up traffic in both directions up the Fraser Canyon.

According to Drive B.C., the rockslide that had been there for a number of hours prior tied up mid-morning traffic on Monday (March 29) in the Boston Bar area north of the Hell’s Gate Tunnel. Workers could be seen moving a boulder that cleared the protective walls and landed square in the middle of the road.

Truck driver Mateo Yurkovic posted dashcam footage of the boulder in the road while it was still dark outside. He was able to drive around it, quickly signalling to oncoming traffic by flashing his brights about the danger in the road.

“Woohoo!” he can be heard exclaiming in surprise.

Within an hour of the Drive B.C. report, Emil Anderson crews cleared the massive rock and began working to repair the damage it caused.

