A concrete pumper truck struck a railway bridge on East Shawnigan Lake Road Monday morning, closing a section of the road. (Emcon Services photo)

Truck strikes railway bridge, closing section of East Shawnigan Lake Road

Traffic detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

A concrete pumper truck struck the supports of a railway bridge Monday morning causing significant damage to the structure and closing East Shawnigan Lake Road between Recreation Road and Radway Road.

Andrew Gaetz, from Emcom Services, said traffic is currently being detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

He said the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m.

“The truck dislocated the railway bridge’s abutment wall so the bridge, which is owned by the railway authority, is just hanging there right now,” Gaetz said.

“Lifting cranes and rubber mats are being brought in so the structure can be hoisted onto the road. There is low clearance under the bridge of just 3.4 metres, and there are warning signs telling drivers that as they approach the bridge.”

Gaetz said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the accident and was outside the truck and walking around when emergency services arrived.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto accident

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Owl suspected perpetrator in two Greater Victoria break-ins
Next story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change

Just Posted

AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Port Alberni man facing charges following gas station robbery

This photo, circa 1905, shows Capt. Binn (right) and Mr. Sutton panning for gold at Wreck Bay, Vancouver Island. The area is now known as Florencia Bay. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN02704 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Ucluelet was almost the site of a gold rush in 1899

The charred remains of a trailer on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni that was destroyed by fire. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Another trailer destroyed by fire at Port Alberni’s Wintergreen Apartments

Members of Tseshaht First Nation, Hupacasath First Nation and Port Alberni city council sing together at the end of the city’s inaugural meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s new city council takes oath of office