Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir mentioned the prime minister had been invited

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc for not attending their National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony, despite being invited.

Instead of attending the ceremony, Trudeau spent the new federal statutory holiday in Tofino, sparking condemnation from local First Nation leaders there. Although the prime minister’s office had suggested Trudeau was spending the day speaking to residential school survivors, he was not seen at any National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events in the Tofino area.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Trudeau had called Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir on Saturday (Oct. 2) to apologize for missing the event, discussed further actions on reconciliation and visiting the Kamloops-area community.

