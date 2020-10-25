Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau dodges questions on Trump, breaks down COVID Alert app on ‘22 Minutes’

Trudeau said he’d continue working with whoever wins the election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t take the bait when asked to weigh in on the coming U.S. presidential election during a recent appearance on a prominent Canadian comedy television show.

Trudeau took questions from “This Hour has 22 Minutes” anchor Mark Critch this week during a remote appearance on the Halifax-based program.

The satirical news host asked if Trudeau’s renewal of the U.S.-Canada border closure was a response to President Donald Trump’s comment that he might leave the country if he loses to Democrat Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

Trudeau said he’d continue working with whoever wins the election and said his government will put the safety of Canadians first when it comes to the southern border.

He also spoke about working with other parties in a minority government and broke down the COVID Alert smartphone app’s Bluetooth function.

Trudeau fielded privacy questions about the app, answering “none of the above” when Critch asked if the Canadian, Russian or Chinese government got more user information from it.

Critch also referenced a quote from Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who famously described living next to the U.S. as “sleeping with an elephant” that affects its neighbour with “every twitch and grunt.”

Critch asked Trudeau how the quote’s meaning has changed during Trump’s presidency, referencing a range of issues including the president’s tweets, his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, and his past comments towards. women.

“Is it still an elephant or is it a tyrannosaurus rex with a handgun,” Critch asked.

Trudeau didn’t bite, responding that his government is working productively with the U.S. He said there are challenges but “there are always challenges with any U.S. president.’

“It’s what we’re doing,” Trudeau said.

“We’ve had four years of this administration and we’re ready for whatever happens in November because Canadians expect us to be ready to continue working with our closest neighbour and most important trading partner.”

Critch closed the segment by thanking Trudeau for wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic because doing so ca both curb the spread of the disease, cover his “ridiculous beard.”

The Canadian Press

Most Read