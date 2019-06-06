Trudeau has ‘confidence’ in RCMP to investigate Canadian extremist travellers

About190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad, federal report says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has confidence in the RCMP to investigate Canadians who travelled to fight alongside extremists in Iraq and Syria.

Speaking in France following a D-Day anniversary ceremony, Trudeau said the Mounties and intelligence agencies in Canada and abroad face the difficult challenge of presenting the information they gather in court as evidence of crimes.

READ MORE: Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report

Trudeau says the government is ensuring Canadian agencies have the necessary resources and opportunities to collaborate with foreign allies on such cases.

The latest annual federal report on extremism says some 190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad and, in addition, approximately 60 have returned.

The activities of these Canadians in various countries could involve front-line fighting, training, logistical support, fundraising or studying at extremist-influenced schools.

A small number of the 60 returnees have come back from Turkey, Iraq or Syria, and many who went abroad now lack valid travel documents, find themselves on a no-fly list or fear being arrested on Canadian soil.

“We fully respect the role of the RCMP to make determinations independently on how it will proceed with prosecutions with its approach in various investigations. We have confidence in the RCMP,” Trudeau said.

READ MORE: Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

“One of the challenges when it comes to international issues of this sort is always making the translation from intelligence-gathering activities to presenting evidence of crimes,” he added. “That is something that the RCMP, our intelligence agencies, and indeed agencies around the world, are struggling with and working on very hard.”

The RCMP says relationships with foreign police are fundamental to Canada’s ability to deal with extremist travellers.

“While our ultimate goal is criminal prosecution, we look at every tool at our disposal to disrupt the threat,” said Cpl. Caroline Duval, an RCMP spokeswoman.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has stressed that Canadians who travelled to join overseas extremists chose to abandon the democratic advantages of Canada in favour of pursuing terrorist activities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian millennials buy more than recreational properties than boomers: survey
Next story
Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

Just Posted

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY: An Alberni man’s life on the doomed HMCS Alberni

Port Alberni’s rich historical roots are tightly entwined in those of D-Day

Dragon boats hit the water at Sproat Lake

West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold ladies regatta

A taste of tapas with PotLuck Ceramics

PotLuck Ceramics’ annual event in Port Alberni was a success at the end of May

Veteran foursome wins scramble at Alberni Golf Club

Another Twin Travel Scramble is in the books for the Alberni Golf Club

ARTS AROUND: Vancouver artist tells stories through landscapes

Derek Seddon’s paintings will be on display in Port Alberni

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

After facing a measles outbreak thousands of locals received vaccines

Canadian millennials buy more than recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

June 5 robbery the second this week in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Most Read