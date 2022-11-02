Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau says Canadians ‘have to intervene’ somehow in Haiti, convenes incident group

Incident Response Group meets only when something has ‘major implications for Canada’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet today with key cabinet ministers about the situation in Haiti.

The collection of cabinet ministers known as the Incident Response Group meets only when something has “major implications for Canada.”

Trudeau says Canada is weighing how to respond to Haiti’s request for military intervention, amid widespread violence and a deadly cholera outbreak.

The United States supports that idea but says it won’t be steering such a response, while arguing Canada would be an ideal leader.

Trudeau says he knows that many Haitians are uncomfortable with the idea of a foreign military intervention, but he told reporters in French that “we have to intervene in one way or another.”

Haiti’s ambassador to Canada is scheduled to appear before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee later today.

RELATED: Delegation returns from Haiti amid high expectations for Canadian leadership

HaitiJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Freedom Convoy lawyer says police gave protesters a ‘steady stream’ of information
Next story
2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Just Posted

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win

Lynda Currey, left, Shelley Penner, Marcia Green and Debra Luecke are part of the executive celebrating 50 years of Christmas in the Valley Arts and Crafts Fair. (Missing from photo: Kate McKinley, Michelle Gagnon and Amanda Price). (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50th anniversary in Port Alberni

Sisters Brooklin Albaya (age eight) and Maci (age four) pose with a few of the scary characters that were in the haunted forest at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni celebrates Halloween with haunted events

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club