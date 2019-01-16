Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

Justin Trudeau said some politicians prey on anxieties Canadians feel about their situations. Speaking at a St. Catharines, Ont., townhall, the prime minister said that approach might lead to political gain but is not the answer.
The Canadian Press
The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario
