Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a new benefit for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, on the steps of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (CPAC)

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

The prime minister unveiled a new benefit to streamline aid for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19

Dubbed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the aid will replace the two announced last week as part of a $82-billion funding package.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the new benefit Wednesday during his now-daily press conference on the steps of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

The aid will provide $2,000 per month, last for four months and applications should be available on April 6, Trudeau said.

Around one million people have applied for EI in the past week due to the crisis. Trudeau said 143,000 of those applications have been processed and thousands of government employees have been redeployed to handle the influx.

Laid-off workers who have applied for EI due to coronavirus-related job losses will instead get this $2,000 benefit for up to four months, after which they will be switched-over to standard EI if they are still out of work.

People who qualify for the money include workers who are sick, quarantined or have been laid off due to COVID-19, parents with sick family members, children or kids who must stay home because schools and daycares are closed, and who are self-employed and losing work or closing up shop due to the virus. Trudeau said workers who still have jobs, but have seen their pay cut, will also qualify.

The prime minister promised that direct support will come for small businesses, on top of the extra credit he said has been made available.

Trudeau also reiterated his call for Canadians to stay inside and to practice social distancing if they must leave the house.

To those not listening to the new rules, he said: “You’re making a dangerous choice.”

READ MORE: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines
All travellers returning to Canada are mandated to quarantine: Freeland

