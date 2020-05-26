New Vancouver Island true crime podcast Island Crime’s first season tells the story of Lisa Marie Young, a 21-year-old woman who disappeared after attending a house party in Nanaimo on June 30, 2002. (Family photo)

True crime podcaster on mid Island inspired by case of missing Island woman

‘Island Crime’ Season 1 covers 2002 disappearance of 21-year-old Lisa Marie Young

A Nanaimo cold case is getting some renewed attention thanks to a new Vancouver Island true crime podcast.

Last week mid-Island resident and former CBC producer Laura Palmer launched the first season of her Island Crime podcast. In Season 1: Where is Lisa?, Palmer investigates the disappearance of Lisa Marie Young, a 21-year-old indigenous woman who was last seen leaving a Nanaimo house party in the early hours of June 30, 2002. It quickly became one of iTunes’s Top 10 true crime podcasts in Canada.

“I was surprised that a podcast created off the side of my desk, in my hatchback, in my closet, would do as well as it did,” Palmer said. “But I think that speaks to the strength of Lisa’s story and the advocates who have been out there pushing this on social media and doing whatever they can to raise awareness.”

Palmer said Young was a friend of a friend and during her time at the CBC whenever there was a memorial march or any news related to the case, Palmer tried her best to provide coverage and “keep the story alive.” Now she’s continuing that advocacy on a new medium.

“When it came to doing a podcast, I tossed around a few ideas … but once I started talking to Lisa’s family and friends I just felt like there was a good story there and that it deserved a wider audience,” she said.

With many true crime podcasts available, Palmer said she’s distinguishing herself from the crowd with an “authentic” tone and victim-focused approach. Palmer said she likes true crime podcasts because of the characters and the first episode of Where is Lisa? consists entirely of interviews with Young’s family members to conjure an image of the kind of person Young was.

“When someone dies as young as Lisa there tends to be kind of a superficial telling of who they are: ‘They were beautiful, they were bright.’ The kinds of snippets you hear in clips on local newscasts about people,” Palmer said. “And I get why that’s so, but the podcast offers an opportunity to go longer, go more in-depth, talk to more people and really try and get a fuller picture of who someone was in life.”

RELATED: Vigil held for missing woman Lisa Marie Young

Next month it will be 18 years since Young was last seen. However, the passage of nearly two decades hasn’t made it any easier for some of Palmer’s interview subjects to open up about Young’s disappearance. Palmer said the lack of closure has been hard on friends and family and she suspects there are people who still know what really happened that night.

“After all these years, is someone going to listen [to the podcast] and be motivated to come forward? I don’t know. You just don’t know,” Palmer said. “And I would say, particularly right now when everything seems to be shifting … maybe this is a time where they might want to take a chance and do something just because it feels like the right thing to do.”

Island Crime, Season 1: Where is Lisa? is available at www.islandcrime.ca. The final three episodes of Season 1 will be posted later this week.

RELATED: Nuu-chah-nulth families share stories of missing and murdered relatives


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Podcasts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit
Next story
B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Just Posted

True crime podcaster on mid Island inspired by case of missing Island woman

‘Island Crime’ Season 1 covers 2002 disappearance of 21-year-old Lisa Marie Young

Alberni Valley Community Foundation releases second round of emergency funding

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation will provide $75,000 to support local charities… Continue reading

Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care returns for encore

Car enthusiasts will honour frontline workers Friday, May 29 on route through city

Accident, downed power lines closes Highway 4 west of Port Alberni

Detour is available near Hector Road as BC Hydro crews work to restore power

Huu-ay-aht First Nations qualify for national wage subsidy

Limited partnership structure caused concern when CEWS was first introduced

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Most Read