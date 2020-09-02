John Gomez leads members of Tseshaht First Nation in a song during a peaceful protest outside of the DFO office in Port Alberni on Sept. 1, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Tseshaht First Nation protests over fishing rights on Somass River

Peaceful demonstration took place in front of Department of Oceans and Fisheries office

Members of Tseshaht First Nation have blocked the boat ramp at Clutesi Haven Marina as they wait for a response from the Department of Oceans and Fisheries (DFO).

After an unsuccessful meeting with the DFO on Tuesday, Sept. 1, members of Tseshaht First Nation gathered outside of the DFO office in Port Alberni on Tebo Avenue to peacefully protest fishing rights on the Somass River.

The DFO office in Port Alberni is currently closed, with most staff members working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Tseshaht elected chief councillor Cynthia Dick said on Tuesday that organizers chose the location because the conflict is between Tseshaht First Nation and the DFO—not any other fishing groups.

“Our families are struggling right now,” she said. “This is already challenging enough with COVID-19 and the impacts it’s having on our community. It’s time to come to a resolution and go to the table with the solutions that we need.”

However, with no response from the DFO, members of the Nation decided to blockade the boat launch on Wednesday, Sept. 2 as they wait for an answer.

Martin Watts, one of the fisheries negotiators, said that Tseshaht First Nation is missing out on more than $1 million dollars in income from the chinook fishing run.

“It’s not fair to our people,” he said on Wednesday evening.

He added that organizers have not decided how long they will be blocking the boat launch.

This Labour Day weekend, the Ultimate Fishing Derby is scheduled to take place in Port Alberni.

For the past 28 years, Tseshaht First Nation has fished under an economic opportunity (EO) agreement with the DFO. This year, Tseshaht refused to sign the EO agreement for sockeye fishing in June, as the nation wanted to negotiate a number of issues around the allocation of salmon. The DFO had allocated a total of 20,800 sockeye for Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations to share, out of a predicted return of 280,000, which Tseshaht councillor Hugh Braker says amounts to less than 15 fish per person for the year.

“We are strongly of the view that such an allocation does not reflect the importance of salmon to the Tseshaht, the needs of Tseshaht or the aboriginal title and rights of Tseshaht,” said Braker in a letter addressed to Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Bernadette Jordan. “We believe that in times of low returns, our access to salmon is compromised and our rights are placed second to the commercial and recreational fisheries.”

RELATED: Somass River sockeye fishery estimates cut in half

RELATED: Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations ready to negotiate for fishing rights

Negotiations broke down further this week. The chinook run began at the end of August, but Braker says the DFO has yet to sign an EO agreement that would let Tseshaht First Nation fish for chinook.

“Tseshaht has already missed the first two weeks of the 2020 chinook fishing season,” said Braker in another letter to Jordan. “Your staff’s refusal to sign the agreement has already cost Tseshaht families hundreds of thousands of dollars as they have been denied access to their jobs for the first two weeks of the chinook fishery season.”

In the latest negotiating session on Tuesday, Braker says that fisheries staff asked Tseshaht First Nation to sign a multi-year agreement to 2022. Tseshaht would not be able to negotiate the terms of that agreement until after it was signed.

Some members feel they are being punished by the federal government for raising their concerns.

“They’re not even allowing us to fight back,” said Watts during Tuesday’s protest. “If we don’t get an income out of this fishery, where does that leave us?” he wondered out loud. “Do they want us all to file bankruptcy?”

Tseshaht First Nation has now sent letters to Jordan, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking the federal government to find a resolution and sign the agreement.

The Alberni Valley News has reached out to the DFO for comment.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Members of Tseshaht First Nation sing and drum during a peaceful protest outside of the DFO office in Port Alberni on Sept. 1, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Members of Tseshaht First Nation sing and drum during a peaceful protest outside of the DFO office in Port Alberni on Sept. 1, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Two protesters record from a high vantage point while members of Tseshaht First Nation sing and drum during a peaceful protest outside of the DFO office in Port Alberni on Sept. 1, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

