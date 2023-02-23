Thompson Rivers University is considering revoking an honorary from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. (UBC photo)

Thompson Rivers University is considering revoking an honorary from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. (UBC photo)

Turpel-Lafond’s honorary degree under review at TRU

B.C. university latest to reconsider ties to scholar accused of misrepresenting Indigenous identity

  • Feb. 23, 2023 8:30 a.m.
  • News

-Sean Brady, Kamloops This Week

Thompson Rivers University is considering whether it should revoke the honorary degree given to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in 2009.

Turpel-Lafond, the former representative for children and youth in B.C., is the subject of recent controversy over her claimed Indigenous heritage.

She was given an honorary doctor of laws degree by TRU in 2009. At the time, the university said Turpel-Lafond “broke new ground for Aboriginal women in this country” when she became the “first tenured law professor of Aboriginal heritage in Canada.”

In October 2022, a report by the CBC called Turpel-Lafond’s Indigenous heritage into question, alleging her claims of Cree ancestry, her claim of treaty Indian status, the community in which she said she was raised and her stated academic accomplishments were “inconsistent with publicly available documents.”

A newly formed group called the Indigenous Women’s Collective responded shortly after the article was published and called upon universities to rescind their honorary degrees.

That group is now calling on Canada’s Governor General to rescind Turpel-Lafond’s Order of Canada, which was awarded to her in 2021.

In an unattributed statement provided to KTW, a university spokesperson said the TRU senate’s awards and honours committee has begun considering whether or not it will rescind the degree.

The university contacted Turpel-Lafond to ask if she would like to address the committee and a response from her legal counsel has been received by the university, according to the spokesperson.

“TRU will respect and follow our internal protocols regarding this process, which is outlined in our honorary degree policy,” the statement concludes.

That policy states an honorary degree can be revoked upon the recommendation of the awards and honours committee, the senate and the president “if TRU was unaware of the conduct at the time that the decision to award the honorary degree was made.”

On Feb. 10, the University of Regina senate voted to rescind the honorary degree conferred to Turpel-Lafond in 2003.

In a news release, that university cited “evidence that has emerged in the media with respect to Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous heritage/ancestry” and “a number of other stated credentials and academic achievements [that] have shown to be untrue.”

“ … Her accomplishments are outweighed by the harm inflicted upon Indigenous academics, peoples and communities when non-Indigenous people misrepresent their Indigenous ancestry,” the release reads.

In December 2022, TRU president Brett Fairbairn said the university is taking steps to prevent Indigenous identity fraud at the school in response to media reports about Turpel-Lafond. He cited a report conducted by Jean Teillet, commissioned by the University of Saskatchewan, that recommended a vetting policy that includes consultation with Indigenous communities.

READ ALSO: Turpel-Lafond stripped of honorary degree over claims of Indigenous heritage

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousThompson Rivers University

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Melanie Mark, first First Nations woman elected to B.C. legislature, leaving politics
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer

Just Posted

Port Alberni Toy Run members Greg Philpott, left, Dan Vatamaniuck, David Wiwchar and Charmaine Mulvey present Melody Burton of the ADSS Breakfast Club program and ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole with a cheque for $5,000. The Toy Run has supported the Breakfast Club for 15 years. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run bolsters high school breakfast programs’ budget

At the Alberni Valley Curling Club, the Lindsay Cheetham Team scored a rare eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13. From right to left: Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Curling Club sees eight-ender during daytime league

Gwyer Webber of Nanaimo, left, and Detlef Rudolph of Fredericton, New Brunswick walk around Harbour Quay on a grey Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023. The friends came to Port Alberni to have lunch at the J&L Drive-In. Read more about their visit in Quinn’s Quips on page A9. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Drive-ins, trains and friendship bring tourists to Port Alberni

The Grove — Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley has moved into Harbour Quay for 2022-23. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
EDITORIAL: The arts need community support in the Alberni Valley