Two arrested, 70 packages of drugs seized in Duncan bust

“Our investigators were at the right place”

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested two men and seized a significant amount of drugs in a bust on Oct. 22. (file photo)

A drug trafficking investigation has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of a significant amount of drugs in the Cowichan Valley.

On Oct. 22 the North Cowichan/Duncan Street Crime Unit’s investigation saw two men arrested in a vehicle outside a Duncan restaurant. More than 70 packages of suspected fentanyl/heroin, methamphetamine, crack and powdered cocaine and a quantity of cash was seized.

“Our investigators were at the right place and were able to establish grounds on the fly for an arrest which was successful in hampering this suspect’s busy drug trafficking operations,” says Cpl. Trevor March of the Street Crime Unit.

The RCMP are now working with prosecutors to determine appropriate charges, which may include several counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The two men will appear at the Duncan courthouse on Jan. 7, 2020.

