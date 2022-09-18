Victoria police responded to a report that a man had been shot at a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street early Friday (Sept. 16) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police responded to a report that a man had been shot at a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street early Friday (Sept. 16) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility

Victim sustained possible life-altering gunshot wound

Major crime investigators in Victoria are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot early Friday (Sept. 16) morning.

Two suspects have since been brought into custody, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Patrol officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility located on the 3000-block of Douglas Street at approximately 5:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim being treated for a non-life-threatening, but possibly life-altering gunshot wound to a lower limb. Officers contained the area and evacuated nearby residents.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital while police began to search for suspects. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was also deployed to the area.

Soon after, two suspects were identified a short distance away and police arrested them at gunpoint – citing the high risk that armed persons present in a well-populated area.

The suspects were transported to VicPD cells.

As the incident remains under investigation, police are asking anyone with information to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek male suspect after victim stabbed multiple times

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeShootingVicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Migrants across Canada call on feds for action on regularization, permanent status
Next story
Trudeau meets with UK prime minister, other world leaders ahead of queen’s funeral

Just Posted

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a player from the Castaway Wanderers during BC Rugby action on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep kick off rugby season with close win at home

A stream of water from the Harbour Chieftain fireboat can be seen as crews fight a fire aboard a 35-foot aluminum work vessel in the Alberni Harbour on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JOANNA STANGOWITZ)
Man forced to jump into Alberni Harbour after boat explodes