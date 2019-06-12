Ghana. (Google Maps)

Two Canadian women rescued after abduction in Ghana

Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty had been in the country with Youth Challenge International

The two Canadian women who were rescued this morning after being abducted in Ghana last week have been identified.

Youth Challenge International, a Toronto-based non-profit group, says Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police.

In a statement posted online, the group says both are safe and unhurt, and they are “receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home.”

Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is “very relieved” that the two women have been rescued from what a department spokesman called their “harrowing experiences.”

Ghana’s information ministry says national security operatives completed the rescue mission in the country’s south-central Ashanti region.

READ MORE: Canadian kidnapped in Nigeria

The country’s national police force said last Thursday that the two Canadian women were aged 19 and 20.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberni Valley News earns six national journalism awards
Next story
Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

Just Posted

PROGRESS 2019: Coulson Aviation’s Fireliners advance world’s wildfire arsenal

Versatile 737 modifications fly higher, faster, halfway around the world

Sproat Lake dragon boat regatta filled to the max

Sproat Ness Dragons place first in Diamond division

PROGRESS 2019: Alberni artists show contrasting shades of commercial success

Collaboration a common denominator for these two visual artists

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Access agreements with Mosaic could solve forested land conflicts

The presence and enormous popularity of these trails is causing headaches…

Lloyd Fairley wins men’s championship event at Alberni Golf Course

West Coast Amateur goes next Saturday and Sunday, June 15–16

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

Surrey Uniform Gang Task Force join forces with Campbell River RCMP

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Most Read