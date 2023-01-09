Two cases of deadly bird flu reported in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

One case was detected in Tofino and the other in the Alberni Valley

The avian flu has been detected on two, small non-commercial chicken coops in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. (Pixabay photo)

Two cases of avian influenza, often called “bird flu”, have been confirmed within the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD).

On Jan. 5, the BC Animal Health Centre reported a positive case in a small, non-commercial poultry flock within the District of Tofino and on Jan. 7, a case at a non-commercial poultry flock in the Alberni Valley was reported.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) estimates the number of birds impacted by bird flu in British Columbia to be 3,143,000 as of Jan. 4, 2023. The District of Tofino and the ACRD are now included in the CFIA’s database of locations with infected birds.

Avian influenza, or AI is caused by the Type “A” influenza virus. This virus can affect several species of food-producing birds (chickens, turkeys, quails, guinea fowl, etc.), as well as pet and wild birds.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, some or all of the following clinical signs are evident in infected birds:

a drop in production of eggs, many of which are soft-shelled or shell-less

diarrhea

haemorrhages on the hock

high and sudden mortality rate

quietness and extreme depression

swelling of the skin under the eyes

wattles and combs become swollen and congested

The incubation period of AI ranges from 2 to 14 days.

If you suspect birds you own have AI, call your veterinarian, the BC Animal Health Centre (1-800-661-9903) or contact your nearest Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Westerly News sent a message to the CFIA and a provincial wildlife veterinarian, and will update this story as more information becomes available.



nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictbirdsTofino,