Two cats die in house fire in Nanaimo

Fire happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Street, one resident displaced

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews on scene at a structure fire on Fifth Street on Sunday afternoon. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

No people were hurt but two cats died in a house fire in Nanaimo today.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Fifth Street near Howard Avenue a little after 2 p.m. Sunday and could see smoke coming from the back of the house.

“Our crews did a walkaround and gained access through the front door and located a fire in the back of the house which was in the kitchen,” said Nanaimo Fire Rescue acting captain Chad Porter. “There was significant fire involvement in the kitchen.”

He said crews had a “quick knockdown” of the flames and stopped the fire’s expansion into the attic.

Porter said there is “significant fire damage in the kitchen, significant heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.”

The resident, not home at the time of the fire, has been displaced and is working with the City of Nanaimo’s emergency social services.

