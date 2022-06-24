Charges have been laid against two men in relation to an armed robbery at a Duncan cellular store last March. (Citizen file)

Two charged after armed robbery of Duncan cell store

A weapon was produced in the March hold-up

Charges have been laid against two men in relation to an armed robbery at a Duncan B.C. cellular store last March.

On March 6, around 3 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers responded to a robbery at the store in the 100 block Central Road.

SEE RELATED: Duncan cell phone store held up by armed robber

The detachment’s Street Crimes Unit worked to identify the two men who were believed to have worked together to commit the offence and on April 8, armed with search warrants, officers searched two locations in the Duncan area, “which resulted in the recovery of stolen property and other evidence related to this offence,” according to a press release issued June 24 by RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

On June 23, 50-year-old Thor Borchert of Duncan and 48-year-old Kenneth Daniels of Vancouver were each charged with one count of Theft Over $5,000 and Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000.

Both men are in custody and are set to appear in B.C. Provincial Court in the coming days.

