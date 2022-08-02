A frightened and confused dog, one of two that were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, does not appear happy about being collared by Const. Marlee Gamble of the Nanaimo RCMP, who slipped a makeshift leash around its neck as it was brought to her by Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighter Ryan Verhoog. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A frightened and confused dog, one of two that were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, does not appear happy about being collared by Const. Marlee Gamble of the Nanaimo RCMP, who slipped a makeshift leash around its neck as it was brought to her by Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighter Ryan Verhoog. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two dogs rescued from house fire in Nanaimo

Two-storey rental house in the hospital district was home to nine people and their pets

Tenants and their pets are displaced from their rental home after it caught fire this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, upon receiving multiple calls about black smoke coming from a house at the corner of Boundary Avenue and Cardinal Way.

Stu Kenning, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief, said firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flame coming from the front of the structure.

“Our crews moved quickly to knock it down quite fast,” Kenning said. “They did rescue two dogs, that were unharmed, from the fire and they’ve been put with someone to look after them.”

Kenning said nine people were living in the two suites of the house. No one was home when the fire broke out and no one was injured.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue units from the city’s four fire halls, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance crews responded to the scene.

It took firefighters almost an hour to knock down the fire and fully snuff it out.

The blaze appears to have started in the basement suite, Kenning said, and there was smoke damage to the upstairs of the home. The cause of the fire had not been determined and is under investigation. The assistant chief did not know if the tenants had insurance.

He said the two small dogs were rescued from the upstairs of the house where there was no fire.

The dogs were unharmed but stressed by the fire and activities of the firefighters. One ran from firefighters, but stuck close to the house where it was caught and bit at firefighters’ fingers. Both dogs were handed over to a police officer who put them in the back seat of her police vehicle for temporary safe keeping.

“I think they were a little yappy and a little bit bitey,” Kenning said.

READ ALSO: Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
Father-son duo fights South Okanagan wildfire to save their home
Next story
Port Alberni RCMP seek information on man who smashed business door

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who smashed a glass door of a Third Avenue business on July 29, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP seek information on man who smashed business door

The steam sawmill at McLean Mill National Historic Site was transformed into Kimble Saw Mill for the Punjabi movie ‘Fight for Rights’ (Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya), released July 29, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY MCLEAN MILL)
Movie filmed at McLean Mill National Historic site debuts on big screen

Burde Street between Seventh Avenue and 10th Avenue is closed Thursday, July 28, 2022 while Bowerman Construction works on a watermain replacement. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Work begins on Burde Street watermain replacement project in Port Alberni

Carolyn Jasken, with her first catch of the 2022 season, says the Alberni Valley Tyee Club is going back to its roots by taking over the annual Labour Day salmon derby in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY CAROLYN JASKEN)
Alberni Valley Tyee Club bringing back Labour Day salmon derby