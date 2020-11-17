Two injured as tree crashes through Port Alberni mobile home

The incident took place at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park on the Alberni Highway

Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday morning (Nov. 17) after a tree came down on a mobile home near Port Alberni.

The incident took place at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park on the Alberni Highway. Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Lucas Banton said that the tree came through the bedroom of the mobile home.

“The tree had come off of a bank that was behind the house,” he explained. “The top of it went right through the house. There were some pretty big gusts of wind out there, and the continuous rain had saturated the soil, which affects the strength of the root system.”

Both Cherry Creek VFD and the Port Alberni Fire Department were called to assist paramedics with retrieving the two patients. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance with “really serious injuries,” said Banton.

No other homes were damaged in the incident, although Banton said there was “a lot of debris” around the park.

Banton said the Cherry Creek VFD has not had any other calls related to the windy and rainy weather. According to BC Hydro, there were nine power outages across the Alberni Valley on Tuesday afternoon related to the wind storm. Thousands are without power across Vancouver Island.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Windstorm