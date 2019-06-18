Two men arrested for breaking into vehicles in Port Alberni

RCMP still searching for property owners

Two people have been arrested for breaking into vehicles in Port Alberni.

At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of two males in the area of Frank Street and McNaughton Avenue casing vehicles. A description of one male was provided. Both males were located near the intersection of Argyle Street and Argyle Way and were taken into custody without incident.

Upon search of both suspects, police discovered bank cards and other items belonging to several area residents.

Both suspects are appearing in court today.

Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni detachment pointed out that the investigation was successful because of a report from a concerned resident.

“Reports of this nature are essential to direct police resources to prevent or interrupt offences,” Dionne said in a press release.

RCMP are still attempting to contact property owners and return missing items. The ownership of one valuable item is still unknown, and police would like to confirm the owner. If your vehicle has been entered and property removed, please contact the detachment to record the incident at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

