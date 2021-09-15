Two more deaths reported from COVID-19 outbreak at Esquimalt care home

The COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt has claimed the lives of a fifth and sixth resident, Island Health confirmed Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The outbreak was first announced Aug. 27 and has since infected 15 staff members and 21 residents, six of whom have now died. Island Health said it shares its condolences with the friends, family and care staff of those deceased residents.

It said the Salvation Army-owned care home recently completed a second round of COVID-19 testing for all its staff and residents, and all the staff and more than 80 of the residents’ results have come back negative.

Island Health has also increased protective measures at the home, including putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; limiting resident and staff movement while maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care; requiring mask and eye protection for all staff; continuing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures; and screening all staff and residents twice a day for symptoms.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

