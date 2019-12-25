Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Two more earthquakes were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to seven in the past two days.

A significant quake, registering 6.2 on the Richter scale, hit 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 24. The epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres. According to earthquakescanada.com there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

A smaller 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Christmas morning, 153 kilometres west of Port Alice. Again, no tsunami warning was issued.

On Dec. 23, a total of five earthquakes hit the same area, ranging in magnitude from 4.8 (3:38 p.m.) to 6.0 (12:56 p.m.)

RELATED: Series of earthquakes off north shore of Vancouver Island Dec. 23


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Just Posted

TOTEM 65: ADSS cheer, dance teams getting ready for Totem basketball tourney

65th annual Totem Tournament runs Jan. 9-11

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs end the year with three straight road wins

Bulldogs will be back on home ice for a double header against the Powell River Kings

Arrowvale Campground turns into wreath workshop for winter

Owners Bob and Ann Collins hosted record numbers this year

ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos returns to Port Alberni with music, song, poetry

New performance is titled “For the Highlander”

Port Alberni realtor treks across Sahara Desert in support of ACAWS

100-km trek raised funds for women and children fleeing violence

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Most Read