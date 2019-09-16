Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day said in a press release that they were “ecstatic” when they realized that they matched all six numbers in the Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)

Two Nanaimo residents share $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day matched all six numbers in Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw

Two people from Nanaimo are instant millionaires after a $5-million lotto win playing the 6/49 last month.

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day said in a press release that they were “ecstatic” when they realized that they matched all six numbers in the Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

They purchased the ticket as part of a ‘Mini Dip’ ticket pack at a 7-Eleven in Nanaimo and found out they won via their B.C. Lotto Corporation app.

“I will be able to spoil my kids,” Winters Day said in the release. “I’ve always wanted to go to Disneyland … that’s the first thing I’ll do with my kids, and then go on a shopping spree.”

Logan will give some of his winnings to his family, and use some of the other money to build a music recording studio.

“I will be able to help my family out and that is something I have always wanted to do,” he said. “We didn’t have much growing up but my parents did the best they could. I am excited to give back to them.”

RELATED: $5-million lotto ticket sold in Nanaimo

RELATED: Port Alberni couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District to hear feedback on cannabis production
Next story
Elizabeth May seeks to blow past political pack with platform roll out

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District to hear feedback on cannabis production

Bylaw amendment could limit cannabis production in the district

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up first win of the season on home ice

Bannister, Bosse play the heroes in ‘close’ game with Nanaimo

UPDATE: UVic students killed in Bamfield bus crash were from Winnipeg, Iowa City

RCMP also said a second vehicle was in the area at the time of the collision

Port Alberni’s 35th Toy Run draws 420 riders

Gloomy weather didn’t dampen spirits

Bamfield Road safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Two Nanaimo residents share $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day matched all six numbers in Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw

Police seize drugs, money in raid of room at hotel in Duncan

Ontario woman arrested at scene

Island campground on the chopping block as ALC deadline looms

Owners fighting to continue facility’s operation, with a huge outpouring of support

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

Most Read