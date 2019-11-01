Two people rescued from mobile home fire in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo the morning of Nov. 1. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Two women were safely evacuated after their residence was damaged by fire this morning, Nov. 1, in south Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner was not home, but two other occupants were awoken by firefighters who arrived on scene of a fully involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

“Crews have now got a hold of the fire,” said Geoff Whiting, assistant chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “There’s heavy fire damage to the roof structure and heavy smoke damage throughout the unit.”

