Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo the morning of Nov. 1. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Two people rescued from mobile home fire in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battles blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street

Two women were safely evacuated after their residence was damaged by fire this morning, Nov. 1, in south Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner was not home, but two other occupants were awoken by firefighters who arrived on scene of a fully involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

“Crews have now got a hold of the fire,” said Geoff Whiting, assistant chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “There’s heavy fire damage to the roof structure and heavy smoke damage throughout the unit.”

READ ALSO: Burma Road house fire flared up again overnight

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

 

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo the morning of Nov. 1. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says
Next story
VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Supply shortage of flu vaccine in Alberni Valley should be brief: Island Health

Health authority, pharmacies will launch flu shot campaigns in the next week

Bridge work planned for major ‘pinch point’ in Port Alberni

Gertrude Street bridge at intersection with Roger Street, Stamp Avenue needs work

Czech family advocates new way of voting during road trip to Canada, Washington State

Family of four had an unexpected stay in Port Alberni

PHOTOS: Kids enjoy pre-Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

Youngsters camein costume for these warm ups to Halloween

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Two people rescued from mobile home fire in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battles blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

Flu season arrives early on Vancouver Island

Island Health officials recommending getting the flu shot sooner rather than later

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

Most Read