VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

The Williams Lake Stampede was close to a sell-out crowd for the Sunday (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rodeo fans are being evacuated out of the grandstands. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Rodeo fans are being evacuated out of the grandstands. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP confirm one man has been shot twice and a woman shot once at the entrance to the grandstands of the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon (July 3).

Williams Lake Tribune reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski was on scene covering the rodeo at the time and said a child ran into the grandstands and shouted “there’s a shooter with a gun.”

Within seconds, the rodeo announcer told the crowd to safely evacuate into the infield and to remain calm.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the two victims are being treated by EHS and that one male suspect has been arrested. Police are concerned there may be a second shooter and are treating the situation as such while the investigation unfolds.

They are asking people to stay away from the area.

Witnesses to the shooting, which occurred near the end of the final rodeo performance behind the grandstands where there are several vendors, are asked to go to the RCMP detachment.

Other witnesses confirm seeing the victims, with many witnesses in crowd crying.

This weekend was the first Williams Lake Stampede since 2019 due to the pandemic and the association had enjoyed three days of sell-out or near-sell-out crowds for their pro rodeo performances up until Sunday. While not pro rodeo Sunday’s performance was another near sell-out crowd, as families took in the Wild Cowgirl Race finals, Wild Horse Race finals and a BRC Bull Riding event.

More to come.

