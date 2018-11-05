Two Port Alberni newcomers caught using abandoned building for storage

Two newcomers to the Alberni Valley were caught by police after they were spotted moving property into an abandoned building last weekend.

Port Alberni RCMP received a report of suspicious activity on the morning of Nov. 4 at a building on the corner of Argyle Street and Second Avenue.

Two men were observed moving property into an abandoned building that had been ordered vacated by the city and issued a “Do Not Occupy” order. Upon arrival, police found a 41-year-old man with a large pile of miscellaneous items, including a generator, an Apple computer, a keyboard, a printer and a TV. The man had recently moved to Port Alberni from Kamloops and was known to police.

According to RCMP, the man claimed that the property was owned by a second man and that they had permission to store the items at the site. The items were seized for safekeeping by police, pending confirmation of ownership. The second man, a 38-year-old who had recently moved to Port Alberni from Vernon, was later located and arrested for breach of recognizance on another matter.

Members of the Port Alberni Crime Reduction Unit are currently checking break and enter files to see if any of the property seized has been reported stolen. Anyone who has been the victim of a theft or break and enter is encouraged to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.