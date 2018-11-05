Two Port Alberni newcomers caught using abandoned building for storage

Port Alberni RCMP are not sure if property seized has been reported stolen

Two newcomers were caught using a building on Argyle Street for storage. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two newcomers to the Alberni Valley were caught by police after they were spotted moving property into an abandoned building last weekend.

Port Alberni RCMP received a report of suspicious activity on the morning of Nov. 4 at a building on the corner of Argyle Street and Second Avenue.

Two men were observed moving property into an abandoned building that had been ordered vacated by the city and issued a “Do Not Occupy” order. Upon arrival, police found a 41-year-old man with a large pile of miscellaneous items, including a generator, an Apple computer, a keyboard, a printer and a TV. The man had recently moved to Port Alberni from Kamloops and was known to police.

According to RCMP, the man claimed that the property was owned by a second man and that they had permission to store the items at the site. The items were seized for safekeeping by police, pending confirmation of ownership. The second man, a 38-year-old who had recently moved to Port Alberni from Vernon, was later located and arrested for breach of recognizance on another matter.

Members of the Port Alberni Crime Reduction Unit are currently checking break and enter files to see if any of the property seized has been reported stolen. Anyone who has been the victim of a theft or break and enter is encouraged to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Previous story
One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls
Next story
B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Just Posted

Two Port Alberni newcomers caught using abandoned building for storage

Port Alberni RCMP are not sure if property seized has been reported stolen

Flag flies atop Port Alberni City Hall in remembrance

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 brings colour party for ceremony

UPDATE: Weather statement over for western Vancouver Island

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

Storyteller brings memoir workshop to Port Alberni

Marva Blackmore belongs to the Mid-Island StoryTellers in Parksville/Qualicum

North Island College Foundation donors help more students than ever

38 students in Port Alberni received a record amount in scholarships and bursaries

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University

Classes cancelled for the day at Nanaimo campus, support offered to students and employees

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

Most Read