Two RCMP vehicles vandalized in Duncan over long weekend

Local Mounties asking for help in finding culprits

Vandals put two police vehicles out of commission over the Thanksgiving weekend in Duncan.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in investigating damage done to two of their own police vehicles.

About 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, two officers were involved in a “proactive foot patrol around the Black Bridge, in an attempt to reduce calls for service in the area and ensure public safety,” said Const. Pam Bolton, communications office for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

When they returned to their parked police cars behind the old Vancouver Island University building on Cowichan Way, the rear windows on both police cars had been smashed.

The damage has cut down the detachment’s fleet until the repairs can be completed.

“We appreciate and enjoy the support that we receive from the majority of the community,” detachment commander Inspector Chris Bear said after the event. “This damage disappoints us because the actions directly impair our ability to respond to the needs of the public. We will continue to strive to provide quality service. Police will use non-front line vehicles as needed to ensure that calls for service are met while damage is repaired.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit
Next story
B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects

Just Posted

BC Transit to offer free bus services in Port Alberni on Election Day

Alberni Valley residents will be able to ride the bus for free on Election Day

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love of nature

“Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is on now until Oct. 30

EDITORIAL: Port Alberni arts deserve our support

Portal Players Dramatic Society is poised to perform a popular musical beginning this week…

Alberni Lifeline grants lifetime subscription to centenarian

Vivian Thomson, 101, says Lifeline keeps her going

Alberni Valley Kennel Club brings back Canine Classic dog show

55th annual Dog Show weekend takes place Oct. 18-20

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects

Work to restore areas disrupted by logging, roadbuildin

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Two RCMP vehicles vandalized in Duncan over long weekend

Local Mounties asking for help in finding culprits

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Suspect hits woman with pipe, jumps into waiting truck in downtown Nanaimo

Police say victim believes ‘vicious assault’ was an attempted purse-snatching

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Most Read