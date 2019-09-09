Two recent deaths deemed not suspicious: Alberni RCMP

Two people have died in separate incidents that happened in public in Port Alberni.

Last week a person succumbed to a medical issue in front of Shoppers Drug Mart, according to Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne.

“It was health related, certainly not an overdose,” he clarified.

The second incident occurred Saturday, Sept. 7 around dinnertime in the 2700-block of Eighth Avenue when an elderly person was discovered on the sidewalk in medical distress. Two ambulances and two police cars attended the scene, but emergency personnel were unable to revive the person.

The Port Alberni RCMP had no more information to release, Dionne said: neither one of the incidents was deemed suspicious. The cases were turned over to the BC Coroners’ office, which does not generally release names.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations
Next story
Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Just Posted

Two recent deaths deemed not suspicious: Alberni RCMP

Two people have died in separate incidents that happened in public in… Continue reading

One person dead in Highway 4 collision on Vancouver Island

Highway 4 was closed for several hours following crash

Logger Sports a hit at 74th Alberni District Fall Fair

Briscoe, Hewitt win best all-around titles

More than 20 kilometres of Highway 4 closed after crash near Cameron Lake

Motorists advised of head-on crash, highway closed for hours

Alberni Classical Concerts kicks off fourth season on Oct. 5

Concert series will feature four shows for $100

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Most Read