First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Two-vehicle rollover MVI blocks Port Alberni intersection

Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street are blocked off as crews deal with incident

Alberni Valley emergency crews are dealing with a rollover motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street.

The area is blocked off as crews deal with a fuel spill.

No information is available on the condition of any people in the vehicles.

People needing access to Maquinna School on Bruce Street will need to take a different route as Anderson and Melrose remain closed.

 

First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
B.C. offers cash, housing help to tempt health care workers into moving north
Next story
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Gavin Mastrodonato is stopped by Storm goaltender Carlos Siso during a game in Campbell River on Friday, Sept. 10. (RONAN O’DOHERTY / Black Press)
Port Alberni Bombers get rude welcome to the VIJHL from Campbell River Storm

First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Two-vehicle rollover MVI blocks Port Alberni intersection

Port Alberni Toy Run president David Wiwchar says the 2021 festivities will happen on Sept. 18–19, 2021, with the ride through the city on Saturday and the poker run for participants on Sunday. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run returns Sept. 18 with modified look

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 55 transports the late Capt. Rob Favel’s family away from a memorial service at Glenwood Centre while fellow Alberni Valley firefighters stand at attention, Sept. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley firefighters hold line of duty memorial service for one of their own