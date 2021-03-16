Two workers killed in work-site incident on Gabriola Island

Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men

An RCMP officer on scene on Berry Point Road on Gabriola Island, where a fatal work-site incident happened Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two men died in a work-site accident on Gabriola Island.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a toppled crane on Berry Point Road at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. RCMP say a boom of a concrete pump truck broke and landed on two workers at a construction site.

“Sadly, both men were pronounced dead at the scene,” noted an RCMP press release.

B.C. Coroner Service confirmed it is investigating the incident but could not provide further details. WorkSafe B.C. is also investigating. RCMP say they “do not believe there to be anything suspicious in this tragedy.”



